Head-To-Head Survey: Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG)

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) and The Seibels Bruce Group (OTCMKTS:SBBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Insurance has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Seibels Bruce Group has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

59.3% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.4% of The Seibels Bruce Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Heritage Insurance and The Seibels Bruce Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Insurance -15.61% -10.95% -1.89% The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Heritage Insurance and The Seibels Bruce Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Insurance $631.56 million 0.15 -$74.73 million ($3.67) -0.97 The Seibels Bruce Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Seibels Bruce Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heritage Insurance.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage Insurance and The Seibels Bruce Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Insurance 0 0 2 0 3.00 The Seibels Bruce Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heritage Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 236.13%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than The Seibels Bruce Group.

Summary

Heritage Insurance beats The Seibels Bruce Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heritage Insurance (Get Rating)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, and reinsurance services. The company writes personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as indirectly to approximately 1,500 retail locations through eight wholesale agency relationships; and personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of approximately 70 independent agencies. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About The Seibels Bruce Group (Get Rating)

The Seibels Bruce Group, Inc. provides processing, technology, and claims solutions to the property and casualty insurance industry. The company offers processing solutions for coastal markets; business process outsourcing; claims administration solutions; information technology outsourcing; and professional services. It also provides technology solutions, such as IPX enterprise insurance suite, CPX claims management system, FNOL first notice of loss, and reinspection processing xpert solutions; and claims solutions, including third party administration, catastrophe management, first notice of loss, multi-line adjusting and examination, reinspection, and subrogation/salvage services. The company was founded in 1869 and is based in Columbia, South Carolina.

