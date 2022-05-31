Head-To-Head Contrast: NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) versus Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kinross Gold and NextSource Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold $3.73 billion 1.59 $221.20 million ($0.36) -12.64 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$41.96 million ($0.57) -3.20

Kinross Gold has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials. Kinross Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextSource Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Kinross Gold has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kinross Gold and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold -12.88% 6.27% 3.95% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -60.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.6% of Kinross Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextSource Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kinross Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Kinross Gold and NextSource Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold 0 4 8 0 2.67 NextSource Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kinross Gold presently has a consensus price target of $8.23, indicating a potential upside of 80.86%. NextSource Materials has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 228.77%. Given NextSource Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NextSource Materials is more favorable than Kinross Gold.

Summary

Kinross Gold beats NextSource Materials on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kinross Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver. Kinross Gold Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

NextSource Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextSource Materials Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its principal mineral property is the Molo graphite mine that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

