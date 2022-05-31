Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 794 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after buying an additional 255,226 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,038,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,321,000 after buying an additional 164,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in MercadoLibre by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 623,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,058,000 after buying an additional 323,642 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,670.50.

MELI stock traded down $13.62 on Tuesday, hitting $797.82. 14,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,249. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $640.00 and a 12-month high of $1,970.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $998.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,092.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.23 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

