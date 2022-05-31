Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 7,889 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,952,000 after acquiring an additional 321,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,748,000 after buying an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,583,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,186,000 after buying an additional 505,253 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,956,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,714,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,966,000 after purchasing an additional 330,085 shares in the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.85.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,234,396. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $71.78 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

