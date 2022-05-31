Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 110.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 24.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 83,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 45.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,646,000 after acquiring an additional 31,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.52.

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.52. The stock had a trading volume of 113,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $2,200,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

