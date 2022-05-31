Harvest Volatility Management LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,233 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,624 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 1,723.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 19,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 409,606 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,506,000 after buying an additional 66,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,815,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.11. The stock had a trading volume of 64,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,308. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.45. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $166.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

