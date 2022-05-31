Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $12.78 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,947 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,213,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,206 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Intel by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,086,486,000 after acquiring an additional 233,487 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.61. 1,070,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,606,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $182.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

