Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 4,005 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,227 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $5.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $190.74. 76,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,818,045. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average is $197.84. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.75 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.30.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

