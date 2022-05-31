Harvest Volatility Management LLC Acquires 2,968 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,772 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Junto Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after purchasing an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 384,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,958,000 after purchasing an additional 165,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Workday to $190.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.58.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.36. The stock had a trading volume of 134,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,855. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.69. The firm has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,305.08 and a beta of 1.39. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

