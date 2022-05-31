H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives $77.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FUL traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,256. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.61. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $59.17 and a one year high of $81.73.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $856.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.69%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

