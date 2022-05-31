Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,592 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,592 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $30,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $470.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $455.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.64. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $490.82.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.