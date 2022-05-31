Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 208,513 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 158.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $36,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 2,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $219,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $237,110.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.94. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $39.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

