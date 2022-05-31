Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,919 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of VICI Properties worth $27,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in VICI Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.46.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 63.44%. The firm had revenue of $416.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.44%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

