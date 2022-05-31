Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 64,309 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $34,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $455,062.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 135,668 shares of company stock worth $9,449,888. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $76.14 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $78.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

