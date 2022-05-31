Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of AvalonBay Communities worth $38,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVB. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $1,141,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $210.91 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.62 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.06.

AvalonBay Communities Profile (Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.