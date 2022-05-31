Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $28.23 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,393 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $28,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 23,049.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,647.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after purchasing an additional 416,592 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,369,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,368,000 after purchasing an additional 414,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 481.2% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $139.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.78. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $130.43 and a 52-week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.80.

Eaton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.