Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $25.65 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 117.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Whirlpool worth $25,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHR opened at $182.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.53 and a 200-day moving average of $202.15. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $245.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.03%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

