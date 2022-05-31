Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 27,459 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,459 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $32,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after acquiring an additional 569,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,548,089,000 after buying an additional 305,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after buying an additional 3,612,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,487,000 after buying an additional 120,370 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,204,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $869,525,000 after buying an additional 136,448 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,201 shares of company stock worth $2,200,959. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $167.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.57. The company has a market cap of $87.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.81 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

