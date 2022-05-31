Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Shares Gap Up to $4.23

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.67. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 4,180 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $931.23 million during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 16.85%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,659.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,193,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 260,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.