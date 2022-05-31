GRS Advisors LLC Takes $15.64 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 605,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $15,640,000. Independence Realty Trust comprises about 3.8% of GRS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Independence Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,546,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5,930.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,685,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,173,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IRT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 63,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,021. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.80. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.61%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IRT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Independence Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.