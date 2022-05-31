GRS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

GRS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,204,000. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 2.5% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. GRS Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

WH stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,640. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.24 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile (Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.