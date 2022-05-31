GRS Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,113,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,253,000. Kite Realty Group Trust accounts for approximately 5.9% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 776.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

KRG stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 55,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,610. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.65. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $23.35.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.