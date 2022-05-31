GRS Advisors LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 38,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after purchasing an additional 376,559 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $267,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

PulteGroup stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,427,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

