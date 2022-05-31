GRS Advisors LLC Makes New $12.54 Million Investment in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 820,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,541,000. Tricon Residential accounts for about 3.0% of GRS Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,689,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,961,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $835,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from $15.75 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.88.

Shares of TCN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 11,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 934,292. Tricon Residential Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

