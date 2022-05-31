Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.94-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.70.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

GO traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 109,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,565. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $39.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,349.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,902 shares of company stock worth $13,139,844 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.