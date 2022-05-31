Greenlight Capital Inc. Sells 242,008 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Greenlight Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,008 shares during the quarter. CONSOL Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.05% of CONSOL Energy worth $42,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 97.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $514,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,227.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,319 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,197 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.23. 11,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,148. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,135.00 and a beta of 2.03. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.82.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.98). The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CEIX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

