Greenlight Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,224 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box accounts for approximately 1.1% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Jack in the Box worth $18,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.28. 12,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,622. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $122.70. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.38.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.20). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $322.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.29%.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $108.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

Jack in the Box Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.