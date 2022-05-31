Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $9.72 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,573 shares during the quarter. Concentrix comprises 0.6% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Concentrix worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Concentrix by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Concentrix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

In related news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.72 per share, for a total transaction of $39,917.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $1,531,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,619.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,514 shares of company stock valued at $240,032. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of CNXC traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,499. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $136.74 and a one year high of $208.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.22.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Concentrix Profile (Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.