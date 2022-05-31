Greenlight Capital Inc. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Greenlight Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 952,153 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.09% of EchoStar worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,495,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EchoStar by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 214,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 26,168 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EchoStar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in EchoStar by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 256,635 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SATS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of SATS stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,766. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $24.96. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge purchased 20,500 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 59.10% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

