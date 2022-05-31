Greenlight Capital Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,636,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Change Healthcare accounts for 4.4% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 1.17% of Change Healthcare worth $77,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Change Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $83,899,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,250 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,735,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Change Healthcare by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,166,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,119 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHNG. Citigroup raised Change Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Change Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

Shares of CHNG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,354. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -132.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $21.54.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $920.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

