Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Short Interest Update

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GRYN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,661. Green Hygienics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.
Green Hygienics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Hygienics (GRYN)
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Green Hygienics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Hygienics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.