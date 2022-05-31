Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN) Short Interest Update

Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GRYN traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,661. Green Hygienics has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47.

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp for the purpose of extracting cannabidiol. The company was formerly known as Takedown Entertainment Inc and changed its name to Green Hygienics Holdings Inc in July 2012. Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

