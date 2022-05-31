Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Trading Down 10.4%

Great Panther Mining Limited (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) shares fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 294,341 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 242,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Monday, May 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62. The firm has a market cap of C$95.65 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

