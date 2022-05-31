Graviton Market Cap Achieves $6.95 Million (GTON)

Graviton (GTON) traded 9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 31st. In the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can now be purchased for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on major exchanges. Graviton has a market capitalization of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.37 or 0.05841272 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002060 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.80 or 0.00562316 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032700 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008079 BTC.

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

