Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Shares Gap Up to $1.68

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.78. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 195,814 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

