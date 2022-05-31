GQG Partners LLC Sells 600,719 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GQG Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,905,454 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600,719 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for 2.8% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Target worth $1,135,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $290.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.72.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total value of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,588,215. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $145.51 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

