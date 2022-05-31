GQG Partners LLC Purchases 14,264 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 353.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,264 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,965,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,221,000 after buying an additional 5,341,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 329.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155,533 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,369,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,170,000 after buying an additional 76,789 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,074,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 958,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,429,000 after purchasing an additional 81,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $239.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,652. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $245.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.71 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

