GQG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,844,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,242,000. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Schlumberger as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,855,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,556,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,092,000 after acquiring an additional 554,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,588,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,331,000 after acquiring an additional 696,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 20,708 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $797,258.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,905.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,556,536 shares of company stock worth $227,082,838 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. 543,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,262,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $48.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

