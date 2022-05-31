GQG Partners LLC Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 966,824 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,779,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 19,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,791,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 739,702 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,269,000 after purchasing an additional 103,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,213,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $950,773,000 after purchasing an additional 285,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.03. The company had a trading volume of 285,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097,194. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $159.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

