GQG Partners LLC Has $16.27 Million Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,307 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $16,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $278,383,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,626,000 after purchasing an additional 62,829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,417,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,761,000 after purchasing an additional 75,538 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,365,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,972,000 after purchasing an additional 171,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,075,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.70. 117,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.71 and a twelve month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

