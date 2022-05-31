GQG Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 126,528.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,362,234 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 1.7% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC owned about 1.43% of Newmont worth $705,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Newmont by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Newmont by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $596,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $68.22. 238,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,213,883. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.69.

In other Newmont news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total value of $233,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $295,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,343 shares of company stock worth $4,496,143. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

