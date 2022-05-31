GQG Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.6% of GQG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $638,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,575 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $5,359,000. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 276,817 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,194,000 after acquiring an additional 144,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.44. 381,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,673,815. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.36. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.83.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DVN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Benchmark lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Devon Energy to $89.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $254,587.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 284,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,501,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,799 shares of company stock valued at $10,296,683. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

