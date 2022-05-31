GQG Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 9,721,907 Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,721,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,238,000. GQG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Enbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.48. 233,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.32.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

