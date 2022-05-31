Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.86 and last traded at C$1.86. 68,822 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 232,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FOOD shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Acumen Capital cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$139.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

