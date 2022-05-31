GoldenPyrex Price Tops $0.0171 (GPYX)

GoldenPyrex (GPYX) traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. GoldenPyrex has a market cap of $171,229.43 and approximately $116.00 worth of GoldenPyrex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldenPyrex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldenPyrex has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoldenPyrex Profile

GoldenPyrex’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,999,999 coins. GoldenPyrex’s official Twitter account is @gpyx3 . The official website for GoldenPyrex is g-pyx.com

Buying and Selling GoldenPyrex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldenPyrex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldenPyrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldenPyrex using one of the exchanges listed above.

