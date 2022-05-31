Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Golden Path Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GPCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 46.2% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCO remained flat at $$10.10 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,391. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. Golden Path Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,015,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,468,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,077,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Path Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Path Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

