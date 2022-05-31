Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Stake Reduced by Hill Path Capital LP

Hill Path Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,069,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,500 shares during the period. Golden Entertainment comprises about 2.4% of Hill Path Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hill Path Capital LP’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $54,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.10. 4,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.59. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.03 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

In other Golden Entertainment news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $4,149,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDEN. Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

