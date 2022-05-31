Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $33.50. The company traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.74, with a volume of 17023 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Golar LNG from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $19.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Golar LNG from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after buying an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,284,835 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,544,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,863,000 after purchasing an additional 831,443 shares during the period. Permian Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,655,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 283,487 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.44, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

