GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Short Interest Down 29.9% in May

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,520,000 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the April 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Shares of GOCO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.82. 27,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,810. The company has a market cap of $261.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.27. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.11.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $1.43. The business had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GoHealth will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GoHealth by 302.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of GoHealth during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.47.

GoHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.