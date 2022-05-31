Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 223,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goal Acquisitions by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUCK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 128,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $9.83.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

