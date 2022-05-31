GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.43-$0.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.96 billion-$1.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion.

Shares of GFS traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $59.34. 43,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,335,789. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

